Brown Vetoes Expanding Campus Abortion Services

SACRAMENTO — California won’t become the first state to require its public universities to offer abortion medication at campus clinics despite legislative efforts.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday that called for the move.

The bill was meant to vastly expand access to abortion drugs for college students.

It would have required all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to make medication that induces abortion available at their health centers by 2022.

The public schools now refer students to outside providers.

Brown says in his veto message that the services are already widely available off-campus, making the legislation unnecessary.

Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva, the bill’s sponsor, says she will try again under the next governor.