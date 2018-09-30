Community Members Gather for Fundraiser to Aid in Finding Killer of Slain Stockton Family

STOCKTON – Five months after a triple-homicide in Stockton and family members still have not given up hope in finding the killer.

Joe Lor, Gina Xiong and their daughter, 5-year-old Kayleen, were shot and killed in a South Stockton apartment on Mother’s Day.

Today, their family and community came together to raise reward money for anyone with information on their murders.

Family members say Joe Lor loved cars so, it’s only fitting they’d host a car show in his family’s honor.

And all the money collected will go as reward money, to whoever helps give information to find the killer.

“It’s like my whole world just came crashing down,” said Cheng Lor.

Months have passed since Cheng Lor lost his brother and family.

“Time itself, it doesn’t heal,” expressed Cheng Lor.

But he feels the pain of their murder each and every day.

“Every time you go home, you’re around the dinner table. There’s empty spots,” said Cheng Lor.

No suspects, no motive yet released by police but, the Lor family won’t let this case go cold.

Organizing a car show and raffle to raise money for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Joe Lor was a customer and a friend,” said John Nguyen.

As the owner of Autosport, a car repair shop, John Nguyen was able to get hundreds of car owners together for the show.

“The family needs help trying to solve this murder; so, someone needs to talk and help,” said Nguyen.

All in hopes of giving the Lor family some sense of closure.

“We will not rest until we find justice for Joe, Gina and Kayleen,” said Nguyen.

If you have any information about this crime, call Stockton police or Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers is already offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The money raised today, will be added on to that reward.