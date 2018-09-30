Family Says They Will Celebrate not Mourn the Life of Teen Killed in Head-On Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD – A mother is grieving, after losing her 14-year-old son in a head-on crash along Highway 12 last week.

"He did not pass away angry at anyone. And if you loved Malachi, I can promise you, Malachi loved you back,” said LaShawn Howell, Malachi's father.

Malachi Howell's parents lovingly described their son as a bright light in the world, a boy who made them laugh and who will be missed most by his four other siblings.

"He was a beautiful soul. He had a smile that just lit up a room. And dimples that went for days," said Natasha Howell, Malachi's mother.

Those were just some of the characteristics Malachi will be remembered for.

The Fairfield High freshman aspired to one day be a doctor. He loved life and helping others.

He also enjoyed special time with his grandmother, who had picked him up early the day of the crash, to go fishing in Rio Vista.

“Malachi was her favorite grandson. So, she's taking it the hardest," LaShawn Howell said.

As heartbroken as they are, the family is finding comfort knowing just how much he meant to others.

"I knew he was a beautiful soul but, we had no clue how much he touched other people," said Natasha Howell.

Although memorial services are still being planned, the family says those who attend don't need to wear black.

"We are not mourning Malachi David Howell. We are celebrating 14 years of life because he was happy," stated LaShawn Howell.

And they also find solace in their son's endearing words.

"And he always, always said, ‘I love you.’ And he never said ‘goodbye,’ he always said, ‘I'll talk to you later.’ He never said, goodbye,” said Malachi's mother.

There is a GoFundMe page for Malachi’s memorial fund set up by the family; it can be found by clicking the link.