Some in Vacaville Made Uneasy by County’s Tiny Homes Project

VACAVILLE -- Community members in Vacaville are calling for the Solano County Board of Supervisors to reconsider a tiny home project aimed at housing the homeless.

The tiny homes, approved back in August, are set to house 10 homeless individuals on county-owned land on Brown Street in Vacaville. On Monday, neighbors are holding a meeting to voice their concerns to the county.

While FOX40 visited the site of the proposed tiny home project, there were people passing out fliers in opposition of the project.

“The reality is it’s not going to help our whole homeless population," said Amber Robitaille, who lives in the neighborhood.

Back in August, the board of supervisors approved adding five tuff-sheds to house the homeless -- something many in the community say they first heard about only after the project was approved.

Solano County Supervisor Skip Thompson, who spearheaded the project, will be in attendance at Monday's meeting, along with other board members, to explain how the pilot project works.

“We believe it’s great they’re trying to help, but we think this is a band aid. They can do better. It’s not a comprehensive project, definitely not in this location,” said Robitaille.

Neighbors are now saying they don't think this project will benefit people in need in this Vacaville community.

“We have the Opportunity House just up the road that does great work for the community. Fund that," Robitaille said.

Another neighbor told FOX40 in Spanish, she wants the board to reconsider for the safety of her children.

“We have little kids walking up to the elementary school - they didn’t take that to consideration," Maria Quezada said.

Neighbors say they'll continue passing out flyers in hopes of the tiny home project being relocated.

“This is our home, this is where we are raising our kids," said Quezada.

If the project moves forward, Thompson says the tiny homes could be up as early as the end of October.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Vacaville's Social Services Department building on East Monte Vista Avenue.