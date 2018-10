Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- At least 20 cars were broken into sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning at Sacramento State University.

The break-ins happened in Lot 10, on the southern end of the campus.

Shattered glass littered the ground and inside the cars. It appeared the cars had been rifled through for any belongings inside.

Some of the cars had three broken windows.

Business cards from campus police were left on some windshields.

Calls to campus police were not immediately returned.