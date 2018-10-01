Man Killed, Two Injured, Including Child, in Stockton Shootings

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating two separate shootings.

At least three people were hit by the gunfire Monday night in the areas around East Oak and North California streets along with Sutter Street.

Here's a look at the scene down by Cal Park Liquors. No evidence markers out here but @StocktonPolice are looking for any kind of clues into what sparked a shooting along Park Street. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/21ZhSikOv7 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 2, 2018

A 19-year-old man has died at the hospital. A 5-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were both injured but the police department says they are both expected to be OK.

There has been no information about a motive in the shootings. The police department could not provide any suspect descriptions.

Third part of this shooting scenario now roped off by @StocktonPolice… a block of Sutter Street where it intersects with Park. As of yet, no updated conditions on the confirmed 3 shooting victims. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ZlMyVE3UAl — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 2, 2018

