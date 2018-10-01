Man Killed, Two Injured, Including Child, in Stockton Shootings

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating two separate shootings.
At least three people were hit by the gunfire Monday night in the areas around East Oak and North California streets along with Sutter Street.
A 19-year-old man has died at the hospital. A 5-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were both injured but the police department says they are both expected to be OK.
There has been no information about a motive in the shootings. The police department could not provide any suspect descriptions.
