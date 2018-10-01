Cal Fire Grant Programs Aim to Reduce Wildfire Risks

SACRAMENTO — Cal Fire announced it has up to $155 million to fund projects that will help reduce wildfire risks and improve forest health.

As part of their Fire Prevention Grant Program, Cal Fire is accepting applications to help fund fire prevention and forest health projects. They are looking for treatments that will reduce wildfire potential and help lower carbon emissions.

An additional $5 million will be used for applied research studies that examine forest management to support landowners, agencies and fire organizations.

The deadline for applications for the Fire Prevention Grant Program is Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. You can apply starting Oct. 17. The Forest Health Program application deadline is Jan. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m.