California Marks Another Dry Water Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has begun a new water year with some rain falling or in the immediate forecast after a 12-month span of below-average precipitation.

The Department of Water Resources says Monday that the just-ended water year was marked by hot and dry conditions except for sporadic significant precipitation.

A water year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

In the year that ended Sunday, the statewide snowpack was just 58 percent of average and much of Southern California ended up with half or less than half of average rainfall. The period also saw record-breaking wildfires.

This week is beginning with showers in far Northern California and flash flood watches in effect across the interior of Southern California due to Tropical Storm Rosa. More widespread rain is due Tuesday and Wednesday.