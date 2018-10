Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Child Abuse Prevention Council and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are thrilled to invite you to participate in our CASA Superhero Run on October 6th, 2018. The Superhero run, held at beautiful Lodi Lake, will benefit our community’s children in foster care. To register please visit www.NoChildAbuse.org/Superhero

More info:

CASA Superhero Run

Saturday

8:30am

Lodi Lake

(209) 851-3486

NoChildAbuse.org/Superhero