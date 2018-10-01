Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is the region’s premier celebration of humongous, gargantuan, Volkswagen-sized gourds! The two-day festival includes attractions for pumpkin fanatics ages 1-100, including a giant pumpkin weigh-off, a giant pumpkin boat race, pumpkin foods, pumpkin art, and a Guinness World Record attempt for “Largest Jack-o’-Lantern.” Pumpkin pie lovers are invited to join the inaugural Hometown Pumpkin Pie-Eating Contest. The official pie of the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is made by Sinful Treats. There’s no time to savor the deliciously rich pumpkin pie during the contest, because contestants will eat as fast as they can with no hands! Luckily, pie and other pumpkin deliciousness will be for sale in the festival’s Pumpkin Food Court. Join the celebration in Elk Grove Park on October 6 and 7.Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin FestivalSaturday & Sunday10am - 5pmElk Grove Park9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road(916) 405-5600