San Joaquin County Finds Harmful Levels of Dangerous Chemical in Middle School’s Water

LODI -- The Lodi Unified School District is now considering ways to deliver clean and safe water to Henderson Middle School after a cancer-causing chemical was found in the drinking water.

A test in February by the San Joaquin County Environmental Health Department found harmful levels of 1,2,3-trichloropropane. But a subsequent test in May found dangerous levels in well water used on campus.

The water to drinking fountains and faucets has since been cut off and bottled water has been provided for staff and students.

But California School Employees Association officials representing non-classroom school workers are concerned that with cold and flu season arriving, a lack of hot water could mean viruses and bacteria will spread more rapidly.

CSEA filed a complaint citing the Willams Act, which guarantees a safe working environment for staff and students. In addition, a compliance order has been issued by the county seeking a remedy.

The school board is expected to address the issue at Tuesday's meeting.