Modesto Police Investigating Two Scenes After Fatal Shooting

MODESTO -- Police in Modesto are investigating an early Monday shooting death of a woman.

Police say officers were called to the McDonald's on 9th and I streets. Someone had called 911 to report their friend had been shot, and they were taking her to 9th Street because they knew police are usually in the area.

They were told to stop at the restaurant where paramedics would meet them, police said.

The woman died at the scene.

Police say the shooting actually happened along Kerr Avenue, about eight minutes from the McDonald's.

Investigators did not have information about a suspect or motive.