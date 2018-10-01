One Year Later, Vegas Shooting Survivors Struggle to Find Strength Amid Trauma

SACRAMENTO — Along with the 58 dead, there are also around 20,000 survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Many of them have also struggled with issues of trauma over the past year. One of them, a Roseville woman, has been working hard to help as many of her fellow survivors as she can.

“I will never be the same person ever again,” said Lisa Fine.

Speaking to FOX40 from Los Angeles, Fine shared a cell phone video she shot across from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas exactly one year ago.

“The sounds of the bullets raining down and those bullets being 6 inches from my head,” Fine recalled. “I remember hearing the whizzing sounds and my hair raising up.”

It’s a night she admits still haunts her even a full year later.

“I’ve been in my car driving where a Jason Aldean song will come on that was on that night and I will just go into a panic attack,” Fine said.

But Fine says the last thing she wants is to let what happened to her immobilize her.

“I don’t want to have that dark, evil night define my life. I want to rise up above that,” she told FOX40.

She has stepped up to assist others experiencing the same trauma.

“You go through a survivors guilt as well, because you felt like you were helpless. You could not help people and it’s heartbreaking,” Fine said.

Fine started Route 91 Strong, a nonprofit that helps other survivors get their lives back on track.

“We have so many people that are on suicide watch and some that have attempted suicide,” Fine said.

So far, her organization has raised over $600,000 and helped around 100 other survivors. But she wants to help even more.

“We pay their bills, their utility bills. We keep food on their tables for their families. We keep them in their homes,” Fine said.

Fine was in Los Angeles Monday night because Route 91 Strong was hosting an anniversary fundraiser. She told FOX40 all the proceeds will go to help the survivors from Las Vegas, as well as other mass shootings.