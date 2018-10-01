US Flag Shredded by Florence Sells for $10,900 on eBay

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. flag captured on a live camera as it was being torn to shreds by Hurricane Florence has brought $10,900 at auction.

News outlets report viewers watched the flag flying on the Frying Pan Tower get ripped apart as the storm reached the North Carolina coast last month.

EBay Inc. said 25 people bid 96 times for the flag. It’s not known who made the winning bid.

Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross and its relief efforts.

Richard Neal bought Frying Pan Tower in 2010 after the former Coast Guard lighthouse was deemed obsolete due to GPS navigation. Neal put the tower up for sale in May, but retained majority control of the site, which is now a bed-and-breakfast operated by Neal and his partners.