Video Shows 4 Teens Violently Steal Shoes from Boy; Police Make Arrests

ELK GROVE -- Elk Grove police arrested four teenage suspects Monday afternoon after a surveillance video showed them attacking a boy and stealing his shoes.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike on Swann Way when a teenage boy got out of a nearby car, immediately pushing the 12-year-old over.

A surveillance video shows three more teenagers rush the boy from different directions. As one of the teenage boys runs up he appears to violently kick the 12-year-old in the head.

The teenagers hit the boy as they drag him by his backpack and pull off his shoes.

All four suspects jumped in the car as the young boy called for help.

The Elk Grove Police Department reported the arrests Monday, saying three 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. One of the teenagers was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. They have all been booked at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

The victim's condition is unknown.