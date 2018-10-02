Man Escapes Arrest by Stealing Probation Department Vehicle, Officials Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Officials with the Sacramento County Probation Department say a man escaped arrest Tuesday by stealing a department vehicle.

Larry James Brookshire, 40, was in the back of the vehicle, in handcuffs, in West Sacramento.

"He was able to maneuver into the front seat of the vehicle and ultimately stole the vehicle," probation department spokeswoman Coleen Kincheloe said.

Officers chased the vehicle until the man abandoned it in a Food Maxx parking lot in the Natomas area. Investigators say Brookshire ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Andres Hernandez was pouring concrete down the block when he says the suspect confronted him. Brookshire asked him for help, but Hernandez said he declined after he noticed Brookshire was in handcuffs.

Brookshire was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Around 7 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies found Brookshire in a North Sacramento apartment, not far from where he ran from officers.

He now faces additional charges, including possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and vehicle theft.