× Mother Furious after 5-Year-Old Son is Wounded in Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON — Five-year-old Adrian Rojas may have been shot Monday night in Stockton, but he’s in good spirits.

His mother, however, is furious.

“People don’t understand. Now these freaking people that come shooting, they don’t see what they do, they’re hurting the kids,” Katie Rojas said.

Rojas says her son and his father walked over to Stockton’s Cal Park liquor store Monday night — running a quick errand to help complete the meal she was cooking. But the family never ate dinner that night.

“He says that he got shot,” Rojas told FOX40. “He’s like, ‘Mom, I was walking from home to the liquor store and I got shot.'”

Stockton police say a 28-year-old man was also shot, and along nearby Sutter Street, a 19-year-old was shot and killed. Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

Rojas says she’s heartbroken for the families affected by the tragedy.

“This needs to stop, all this violence. They’re killing innocent people, people that don’t deserve to get killed,” she told FOX40. “My son is 5-years-old, he did not have to go through this, he does not have to be seeing all this violence in Stockton. I’m so tired of it.”

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs issued a statement about Monday’s shooting late Tuesday afternoon:

“The shooting that happened yesterday, in which one person was murdered and two individuals were injured, including a five-year-old, is another act of senseless violence. Although homicides are down significantly compared to this time last year, we must continue to work to make Stockton a safer community for everyone. If you have any information please contact crime stoppers or call our local police.”