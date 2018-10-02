Nation-Wide Presidential Alert To Be Tested Tomorrow

FEMA has scheduled a test of the “Presidential Alert” emergency messaging system for Wednesday at 11:18 a.m.

The alert, in real situations, would only be used in emergencies that affect the entire U.S., the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services said.

There is no way to opt out.

The test was originally scheduled for Sept. 20 but was postponed was postponed due to “ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence,” emergency officials said.

These alerts work similarly to local AMBER Alert and weather alert messages.