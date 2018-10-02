Racist Graffiti Found in Bathroom at Sacramento City College, Students Protest

SACRAMENTO — Students at Sacramento City College held a protest on the campus Tuesday after racist graffiti was found in one of the men’s restrooms.

The vandal, or vandals, used racial slurs and draw swastikas on the wall.

Students claim the graffiti was reported on Saturday and it was cleaned up on Monday.

A group of students gathered in Rodda North at Sac City College protesting after hateful graffiti was found inside the men’s bathroom @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/xaoGghzLCz — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) October 2, 2018

A few dozen students protested in the Rodda North building, angry that they didn’t know about the graffiti until several days later. Michael Poindexter, the school’s vice president of student services, met with students in the hallway and answered questions.

Campus President Michael Gutierrez sent an email to students, staff and faculty Tuesday morning.

Students claim they reported the graffiti on Saturday and custodians cleaned it up on Monday. School administrators sent out this email this morning @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Ok2c2L7jKW — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) October 2, 2018

“I want to make it perfectly clear,” Gutierrez wrote. “Hate has no home on our campus.”

School officials say police are investigating.