Sacramento County Sheriff Calls for Community to Rally Behind Law Enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A group of Rancho Cordova residents, city officials and law enforcement gathered to remember fallen Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who was killed in the line of duty.

The vigil was put on by Whisker Warriors, a local organization dedicated to helping local animals. But Tuesday night was about aiding the community as a whole.

"We felt that we had the obligation to show our support for all of them and their courage," said Tera Kolvenbach, the director of Whisker Warriors.

Emotions still ran high following Stasyuk’s passing.

Earlier Tuesday, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones posted on social media that he was writing thank you letters to other law enforcement agencies that had sent their condolences regarding Stasyuk. He also sent his own condolences to other departments that have recently lost officers.

"It all kinda converges to be a little bit frustrating," Jones told FOX40.

Over the phone, Jones told FOX40 he will continue to rally support for the law enforcement community, even when a law enforcement death is not at the forefront of the public's mind.

"I really want to commit to find a way to tap into that," Sheriff Jones said. "I mean all the time, not just in tragedy, but to really create a voice of the overwhelming majority of folks that support law enforcement."

At Village Green Park and other areas of the city, thousands of blue ribbons have been placed on trees in support of local law enforcement, says Rancho Cordova City Councilmember Garrett Gatewood.

"So there is nowhere they can go that they don’t at least see the ribbon and understand Rancho is with them and we feel their pain and we want to heal with them," Gatewood said.