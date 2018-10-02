Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Greek Festival is a treasured local tradition celebrating the delicious food, wine and vibrant culture of Greece. Four generations of volunteers - about 400 people total - will come together to put on the event. Doors open Friday, October 5th at 11am (admission is free until 3pm!) and doors close at 10pm. On Saturday we're open noon to 10pm and Sunday noon to 8pm. Admission is $5 for adults and kids under 12 are free.

More info:

Sacramento Greek Festival

Friday - Sunday

616 Alhambra Blvd

SacramentoGreekFestival.com