19 Sickened by Chemical Exposure at Southern California Pool

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — Authorities say 19 people including children have been sickened — eight critically — by exposure to chemicals at a Southern California swimming pool.

The Ventura County Fire Department says authorities were called to Daland Swim School in Thousand Oaks Wednesday evening after several people reported they were having trouble breathing.

Eight people were listed in critical condition and 11 were said to have been moderately affected.

#WilburInc: tonight there was an accidental release of pool chemicals at a swim club in @CityofTO . Update from video: 19 pts. total. 12 xported to local hospitals. Some uninjured patients have been released to parents or family members. Cause still under investigation. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/zdVLlALR5f — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 4, 2018

There’s no word on the type of pool chemicals involved.

A call to the swim school wasn’t immediately returned.