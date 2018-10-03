9 Children Hurt After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Dana Point, Authorities Say

(KTLA) — A crash in Dana Point left nine children hurt on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the incident happened at 3:19 p.m. near Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. A vehicle slammed into a tree, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department said.
Five of the patients, ages 9 to 12, suffered traumatic injuries while the rest sustained minor injuries, the Fire Authority said.
A white van that had been badly damaged appears on the side of the road under tree branches, images tweeted by the agency shows. A number of surfboards and a trailer are seen next to the vehicle.
Officials provided no further information.
