9 Children Hurt After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Dana Point, Authorities Say

Posted 4:55 PM, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:54PM, October 3, 2018

(KTLA) — A crash in Dana Point left nine children hurt on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the incident happened at 3:19 p.m. near Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. A vehicle slammed into a tree, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department said.

Five of the patients, ages 9 to 12, suffered traumatic injuries while the rest sustained minor injuries, the Fire Authority said.

A white van that had been badly damaged appears on the side of the road under tree branches, images tweeted by the agency shows. A number of surfboards and a trailer are seen next to the vehicle.

Officials provided no further information.

