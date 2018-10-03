9 Children Hurt After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Dana Point, Authorities Say

(KTLA) — A crash in Dana Point left nine children hurt on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the incident happened at 3:19 p.m. near Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. A vehicle slammed into a tree, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department said.

Five of the patients, ages 9 to 12, suffered traumatic injuries while the rest sustained minor injuries, the Fire Authority said.

A white van that had been badly damaged appears on the side of the road under tree branches, images tweeted by the agency shows. A number of surfboards and a trailer are seen next to the vehicle.

Officials provided no further information.

Dana Point Multiple Victim Traffic Collision. 3:19 incident time. Dana Point Harbor Dr/Cove Rd. 9 total patients. All patients between 9-12 years old. 4 traumas and 5 patients with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZcLyF6Hy1T — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 3, 2018

