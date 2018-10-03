DA: Former Stockton Mayor Faces 8 New Charges

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has filed eight new charges against former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva.

Last year, Silva was arrested at San Francisco International Airport in March of last year after an overseas trip. He was facing embezzlement, money laundering and grand theft charges relating to his role at the Stockton Kids Club, formerly known as the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

He spent a total of 10 days behind bars.

A deputy district attorney tells FOX40 five of the eight charges are also being filed against Silva’s former executive assistant Sharon Simas.

The DA’s office released the following information on the new charges:

Count One: Penal Code section 487(a), grand theft by embezzlement, a felony. This count alleges the theft of over $19,000 by Silva and Simas from a charitable disbursement fund operated by a third party. Count Two: Penal Code section 186.10, money laundering, a felony, by Silva and Simas.

Count Three: Penal Code section 424(a)(1), embezzlement by a public officer, a felony. This count alleges the misappropriation of public funds in excess of $5,000 by Silva and Simas, from the City of the Stockton's discretionary fund. Count Four: Penal Code section 487(a), grand theft by embezzlement, a felony. This count alleges the theft of over $4,500 by Silva, from the City of the Stockton. Count Five: Penal Code section 424(a)(1), embezzlement by a public officer, a felony. This count alleges the misappropriation of public funds of $18,000 by Silva and Simas, from the City of the Stockton's discretionary fund. Count Six: Government Code section 1090, conflict of interest, a felony. This count alleges a conflict of interest by Silva and Simas, while they were both employees of the City of Stockton.

Count Seven: Penal Code section 30305(a)(1), possession of ammunition, a felony. This count alleges the possession of ammunition by Silva on March 22, 2018. Silva was prohibited from possessing ammunition pursuant to a protective order issued by Amador County Superior Court on September 17, 2017. Count Eight: Penal Code section 29825(a), possession of a firearm, a felony. This count alleges the possession of an AR-15 type rifle by Silva on March 22, 2018. Silva was prohibited from possessing a firearm pursuant to a protective order issued by Amador County Superior Court on September 17, 2017.

Additionally, Silva faces a misdemeanor charge after signing a false name on a written promise to appear.

Silva’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, tells FOX40 that Silva will absolutely plead not guilty. His attorney says this has been a long nightmare for his client and he looks forward to his day in court.

Silva heard the new charges in court Sept. 25, but Simas is out of the country and will be arraigned when she gets back. Both will appear in court on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.