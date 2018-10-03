Former Delta Humane Society Employees Allege Executive Director Mismanaged Funds

STOCKTON — Two recently fired employees with the Delta Humane Society in Stockton are “rocking the kennel,” demanding answers from their former boss, Patrice Davidson.

“Even though there’s been numerous times that we did get a large amount of money to the shelter, it was actually never used to fix kennels or for food or anything like that,” said Karla Acevedo.

Mother and Daughter Karla and Kayla Acevedo claim they were fired Monday.

More than a week later, they shared a social media post that outlined their concerns about Davidson’s suspected mismanagement.

“What’s going on in this organization and how the money is really not being spent on the animals,” Kayla Acevedo said.

The newly appointed executive director, Maria Thompkins, says Davidson stepped down as the executive director last month, citing health issues. She handed FOX40 a statement saying the slanderous reports against the former executive director are being handled.

Lance McHan has been a board member for less than a week and says the organization is not placing blame on anyone.

“We’re just trying to look towards the future and move in that direction,” he said.

The Acevedos and the organization both agree it’s all about the health of the dogs, cats and other critters.

“They’re being taken care of. We have a veterinarian who is volunteering her time, who’s also a board member, and we have a vet tech who is coming in tomorrow,” McHan said.

“That’s all we’re wanting, to come back and be able to take care of the animals properly,” Karla Acevedo said.

The Acevedos believe what the organization needs is to start anew.

“Honestly, I think we need a new board of directors, a new executive director, I think the house needs to be clean,” Kayla Acevedo said.

FOX40 contacted Davidson numerous times to get her perspective. She has not responded.

Lance says they have nothing to hide and they’re also asking for help to get the place spruced up. They’re inviting the public to make an appointment and check out the shelter for themselves to see that the animals are being cared for.