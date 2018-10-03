Gold Country Wildlife Rescue Open House Event

Simone is in the studio with Greg Grimm from Gold Country Wildlife Rescue and Katie Ingram from Placer County Animal Services. They brought along a peregrine falcon and a cat to demonstrate what you can expect see at their joint open house event.
11251 B Avenue, Auburn, California 95603
Saturday, October 6
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to adults and children of all ages. There will also be food trucks, kids’ activities, classic cars, special giveaways and more. Plus, with discounted $10 adoptions for dogs, cats and rabbits, families can go home with a new best friend.