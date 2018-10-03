One Arrest Made in Sac State Car Break-Ins

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State police arrested one of four women suspected of breaking into dozens of cars on campus Monday morning.

Officers and students found around 30 cars with shattered windows in a parking lot on the south side of campus. It appeared nothing of value had been stolen from any of the vehicles.

Investigators also located several broken car windows along La Riviera Drive and neighboring apartment complexes and tied them to the string of break-ins at Sacramento State.

Four women came through the parking lot around 3:30 a.m. and the police department later released their descriptions.

On Tuesday, officers stopped the olive green Jeep the women were seen driving in at the time of the break-ins, according to the Sacramento State Police Department. The driver, Cherridy Colter, was arrested. The 18-year-old had an outstanding warrant and will face charges related to the break-ins.

Three women are still at large and investigators have asked anyone who sees them to call Crime Stoppers or the Sacramento State Police Department.