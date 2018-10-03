A fun night of music, food and drink under the stars awaits at Rocktoberfest 2018. This benefit for Children’s Miracle Network at UC Davis Children’s Hospital takes place Saturday, October 6 from 4pm-8pm at Lake Park Woodbridge Ranch. The event and will feature a whole roasted pig dinner, live music by local band Auburn Road and beer, wine, whiskey and tequila tasting. In addition, a live auction and door prizes are just a few of the scheduled activities. The event will fund programs, patient care, research and equipment at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. Visit www.2018Rocktoberfest.com to buy tickets.
