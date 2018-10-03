Storm Brings Rain Back to the Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE BAY -- The first rain of the season did not exactly ease its way in Wednesday.

To the northeast in Wheatland residents saw short bursts of rain that came down heavy.

Back in Granite Bay, a little flooding remained hours after the storm. But the downpour was not exactly impressive to some.

"I'm used to heavier rain. I'm from Phoenix, so the monsoons are always a little bit heavier," said Granite Bay resident Rocky Lasure.

For others though, the element of surprise was irrelevant. What mattered was that the wet season returned to the region.

"I'm just excited. I am a runner and I like to run in the mud and in the rain, and this is the season. Nice and cool," said Kim Box.