Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It was a disappointing loss for the Oakland A's Wednesday as the Yankees advanced to the division series against the Red Sox.

Whether you're on team Yankees or rooting for the Oakland A's, you can admit the wildcard game was a big deal for Major League Baseball fans across the country.

As both teams battled it out in New York, die-hard A's fans said they would not be backing down. They're already looking forward to next season, even through disappointment from the loss.