United Airlines Flight from Los Angeles Lands Safely in Sydney after Mayday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Officials say a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles has landed safely in Sydney after the pilot made a mayday call.

The U.S. airline said in a statement Flight 839 landed safely at Sydney International Airport on Thursday “following a mechanical issue.”

Sydney emergency services radioed that the airliner containing 230 people “has fuel issues and has issued a mayday.”

Police say a full emergency response was activated at the airport after “a pilot reported a problem.”