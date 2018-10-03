Weathering a Financial Storm

Families usually have an escape plan and emergency supplies but, do you have a financial plan to cope with disaster? As Carolina residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, it`s a good reminder to have your finances in order when disaster strikes.

This morning at 7:15, financial expert Johnny Gottstein, President of GOTT Professional Insurance Services, will help to make sure your family has the resources to recover in the event of a natural disaster.

What documents might you consider keeping safe, and how should they be stored?

Documents that you might need to keep protected will vary based on your individual situation.

For example, homeowners will have to keep track of deeds and home insurance documents. Some documents that are always important to keep safe include the following:

Official identification (passports, Social Security cards, birth certificates)

Financial account information

Insurance policies

Living will

In general, these documents should be kept in a fire proof, water tight container. However, online document storage is also becoming popular, and electronic copies can be useful for recovering any potentially damaged documents, and you can access them with an internet connection, anywhere.

One thing you could consider is keeping a binder with all your important financial information in one place. This way, if anything happens during a storm or another disaster, there is one place they can go to that holds all the information they may need to get back on their feet.



Should people keep cash on hand or stick to credit cards?

Cash can be good to have on hand in case of an emergency, especially if there are disruptions to things like power, or ATM machines. Although places outside of the impacted area will generally be able to handle card-based transactions, it is a good idea to have cash on hand.

If you know a (major) storm is coming, plan to have more than the amount of money you would need to have to take care of your family’s bare necessities (i.e. food and water) for a couple weeks.

If my house or my property sustains any damage, what should I do?

Before any storms are on the horizon, you should try and take a detailed inventory of the items that you have in the house. There are checklists or guides available online from FEMA that can be helpful for when you are gathering this information. An inventory of your valuables can be important to filling out any insurance claims.

You can check with a financial professional to see what might be best for your situation, and planning for the unexpected.

Lastly, what should people know before donating to charities, like hurricane-relief funds?

Do your research when considering a donation to an organization or relief effort.

It helps if it’s an established charity with a proven track record.

Try and be sure to know where your money is going, then make sure your donation is within your budget.