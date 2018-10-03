Yes on Prop 6 Chairman Calls for Federal Investigation into Rival Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The gas tax is one of the most contentious issues that voters will decide on in November.

Recent polls show the effort to repeal the gas tax is losing momentum among likely voters in California, with 39 percent favoring the repeal. The man behind the effort to repeal it says he knows why.

He believes supporters of the tax are breaking campaign laws.

"It shows that you cannot trust these government agencies with another penny of gas tax money," said Carl DeMaio.

DeMaio is chairman of the Yes on Prop 6 campaign to repeal the gas tax. On Tuesday, he requested a federal investigation into the No on Prop 6 campaign.

He cited state-funded Caltrans workers handing out campaign materials in support of the gas tax, which is illegal. FOX40 got a statement from Caltrans, saying:

"It is our understanding that these individuals were private contractors not Caltrans employees. Regardless, the department does not condone political advocacy or the distribution of campaign information on work project sites."

DeMaio also claims the No on Prop 6 campaign developed a playbook of deceptive practices to target certain locations and politicians.

All the while, DeMaio claims what voters don't know is gas tax money is being diverted to pay for projects outside of road maintenance.

"No money is actually guaranteed to go to roads. It’s transportation-related purposes and the way they define 'related purposes' is very broad," DeMaio said.

"This feels like a big distraction because the proponents don’t actually want to talk about what the initiative does," said Robin Swanson.

Swanson is a spokesperson for the No on Prop 6 campaign. She supports the gas tax and says the effort to repeal it is dangerous.

"It undermines funding for 6,500 local road and bridge projects to build our roads and bridges," Swanson said.

Swanson says the reason public opinion is shifting to oppose the gas tax repeal is that "people want to know they can get to and from the grocery store, to and from soccer practice to and from school with their kids and their families safely."

Both sides have just over a month left to make their case on the gas tax before voters decide in November.