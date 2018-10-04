Armed Parolee Follows Man Home from Sacramento Casino, Steals His Money

SACRAMENTO — Officers have arrested a man suspected of following another man home and robbing him at knifepoint.

Early Thursday morning, a 37-year-old man returned to his Starfall Way home in Elk Grove after going to a downtown Sacramento casino. The Elk Grove Police Department reports Richard Bullock was following him.

Armed with a knife, 58-year-old Bullock attacked the man and stole a large sum of money from him.

Officers arrived at the victim’s home around 6 a.m. and found him with multiple cuts on his right arm.

Bullock was later arrested on suspicion of home invasion, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The police department says Bullock was also on parole out of Tennessee but had moved to Sacramento just over a year ago. He was being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.