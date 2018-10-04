CruiseFest on Fulton Ave. 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue is back! Join the California Automobile Museum at Sacramento’s biggest Cruise and Car Show, 300 cars of all makes and models and 10,000 spectators are only the beginning! Food Trucks, Live Music, and beer garden round out the program that makes CruiseFest one of the biggest family car events in Sacramento.

This year CruiseFest is coming back even better than ever with a central stage for all of the bands surrounded by the food trucks and the beer garden.

The kids will have activities supplied by the Powerhouse Science Center, Safetyville, Bigger than Us Arts, and the Sacramento Children's Museum. The Powerhouse Science Center will bring hands-on STEM activities and Bigger than Us Arts will have instruments so kids can get a chance to play with an instrument.

More info:

CruiseFest on Fulton Avenue

October 6

3 -7:30pm

2700 Fulton Avenue

Free for spectators

$25 member car entry and $30 non member entry

(916) 442-6802

CalAutoMuseum.org/CruiseFest