Deadly Semi vs. Pedestrian Collision Closes Highway 50 Ramp in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — The eastbound Highway 50 ramp in West Sacramento is expected to be closed the majority of the morning after a fatal collision involving a semi-truck.

The West Sacramento Police Department says the semi-truck hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway near West Capitol Avenue around 5:40 a.m.

The truck dragged the pedestrian for several blocks before coming to a stop right at the end of the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp.

Authorities say the on-ramp is expected to be closed at least three more hours.

