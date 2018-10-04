Eddie Murphy’s Granite Bay Estate to Go Up for Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE BAY -- Are you ready for this?

One of the finest pieces of property known to the area is the former home of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy -- and it can be yours for the right price.

The mansion, which is located in the Los Lagos area of Granite Bay and overlooks Folsom Lake, will be sold in late October at a live auction.

"We're looking for that person who just wants a little bit of privacy. You're close enough to Lake Tahoe, you're close enough to San Francisco, the Bay Area. You're close enough to Oakland and Sacramento. This puts you right in the middle of it, yet you don't feel you're part of any of it," said Jeff Rhoades of DeCaro Auctions International.

What you'll get on the 2-and-a-half acre property is everything you could imagine a celebrity's home would offer.

It includes twin wrap-around sterling silver staircases that center the nearly 40-foot wide rotunda. There are pool tables, several bars, a tennis court, basketball hoop and a complete gym.

You'll be able to park up to six cars in the garage.

The arcade room sits adjacent to the personal movie theater.

"Room for 12 comfortably," Rhoades said. "You can watch any movie you want. A great surround system and it's your own private little place just to relax and get away."

The estate, which is actually two separate homes, will be sold fully furnished at auction, which is a huge benefit for the buyer.

"The auction creates a deadline," Rhoades said. "The seller is done, he's ready to move on from the property and this allows him to set his timeline and he's willing to accept whatever the market is willing to pay."

Come Oct. 27 the house will be sold.

"The month will go quick, but the way we have it set is we'll be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 o'clock until 4 o'clock p.m. for our showing windows," Rhoades explained.

Whoever wins at auction will own a backyard with five different levels, huge patios, a kitchen and bars. A large infinity pool and spa are nothing short of what you'd expect at a five-star resort.

The estate will be sold on-site at 9125 Vista De Lago Court at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, to the highest bidder. Broker participation is invited. Remote bidding is available.

You can see the estate by appointment only by calling the on-site DeCaro property host at 702-481-0045 or 801-243-4928. The last scheduled preview will be held the day before the auction from 1 to 4 p.m.