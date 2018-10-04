How to Cope with Emotions during Kavanaugh Controversy

Posted 11:25 AM, October 4, 2018

Paul is in the studio with Dr. Urmi Patel from Sutter Mental Health Service to talk about how people can manage their emotions in a healthy way when responding to the controversies like the one surrounding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.