Paul is in the studio with Dr. Urmi Patel from Sutter Mental Health Service to talk about how people can manage their emotions in a healthy way when responding to the controversies like the one surrounding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.
How to Cope with Emotions during Kavanaugh Controversy
-
Former SCOTUS Justice Kennedy Spoke in Sacramento Friday, Refused to Talk About Kavanaugh
-
Fiery Kavanaugh Denies Quiet Accuser Ford in Senate Showdown
-
Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Feel Very Empathetic’ Toward Sexual Assault Victims … ‘I’m a Victim’
-
Parkland Father to Kavanaugh: ‘Your Life and Family are Not Ruined’
-
Ford Wants FBI Investigation Before Testifying
-
-
As Senate Hearing Set for Kavanaugh, New Accuser Emerges
-
Trump Drops Civil Tone, Slams Kavanaugh Accuser Credibility
-
GOP Chooses Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to Ask Questions at Thursday’s Kavanaugh Hearing
-
Kavanaugh Accuser Will Testify in Open Hearing on Thursday
-
Democrats Disrupt Start of Kavanaugh Hearing with Protest Over Withheld Documents
-
-
GOP, Dems Battle Over Secret FBI Report on Kavanaugh
-
Grassley Sets Friday Deadline to Hear Back from Kavanaugh Accuser
-
McConnell Sets Friday Test Vote on Kavanaugh Nomination