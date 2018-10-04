Local Students Learn about California Agriculture at Cal Expo Farm Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 90 crops are growing on a 3.5 acre parcel right in the middle of Cal Expo, but they're not just for eating. They're also teaching the next generation about agriculture across the state of California.

For many of the students who tour The Farm, it is the first time they've seen where the food they eat comes from.

"They've never seen a Brussels sprout growing on a stock, sticking up in the air, and it just blows them away to actually see something growing," Cal Expo CEO Rick Pickering explained.

But, kids get to do much more than just look at the crops on the tour; they're actually able to interact with agriculture.

"Well they get to see it, taste it, touch it, wash it, cut it. We even have a planting area where they can plant some crops in a small cup and take that home," Pickering said.

The hands-on tour allows the kids to get their hands dirty while experiencing new things.

The tour lasts about an hour and a half as students rotate through different stations.

Cal Expo provides lesson plans for teachers, so the learning doesn't stop when the students leave the farm.

The Farm donates close to 10 tons of fresh produce to the food bank each year. But, they're always looking for donations of their own to keep the exhibit up and running for those students year-round.

If you'd like to donate or schedule a field trip there go to the Farm Tours website.