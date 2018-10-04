Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce hosts the Lodi Street Faire twice annually (the first Sundays in May and October) in charming Downtown Lodi. This is one of the premier events in California, attracting vendors from throughout the Northwest! The Street Faire takes up a 14-square block area of Lodi and more than 500 vendors participate in this event- selling antiques, arts & crafts, commercial items, and more! While shopping, visitors can satisfy their appetite with their choice from 25 food vendors offering everything from hamburgers to hot dogs, sausages to pizza. Mexican, Chinese and Filipino dishes are also available for those craving a more international fare. And, no Faire is complete without sweet treats and cold drinks. Bring the whole family to Downtown Lodi on Sunday, October 7 for a day of shopping and fun!

More info:

Lodi Street Faire

Sunday

8am - 4pm

Downtown Lodi

(209) 367-7840

LodiChamber.com