MeToo Movement One Year Later: Where Are We Now?

It has been one year since the #MeToo Movement threw a spotlight on conditions in the workplace. After years of silence, the Me Too and Time’s Up movements have seen scores of people speaking up about their experiences of harassment and abuse in the workplace.

This morning at 6:50 a.m., Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Human Resource Management, will talk with FOX40 about how this has changed the landscape in the workplace and we’ll look back at one year of the movement and get a look at where we stand today.

A new survey reveals one-third of executives have changed behaviors perceived as sexual harassment. SHRM found that 70 percent of employees were satisfied with their organization’s efforts to keep their workplace harassment-free, yet more than one-third of Americans still believe their workplace fosters sexual harassment.