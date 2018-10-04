Robbery Suspects’ Car Rolls Over During Police Chase Down Highway 49

GRASS VALLEY — Several robbery suspects were apprehended after their getaway car flipped over on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley.

The Grass Valley Police Department reports just after 5:15 p.m., multiple masked men stole several devices from the T-Mobile store on Nevada City Highway.

When officers spotted the suspects in a car and tried to stop them the car sped away. A chase ensued down Highway 49, according to the police department.

Near Cherry Creek Acres, the suspects’ car somehow crashed and rolled over on the highway. No other cars were involved in the crash.

All suspects were arrested. Their identities have not been released.

The police department reports both sides of the highway were shut down until around 6:40 p.m. following the crash.