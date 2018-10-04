Sourdough Bread Making Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heritage Pantry is committed to using the power of communal ideology and old fashioned homesteading skills to bring locally farmed food into one place for consumer ease, friendly gathering and education. We are focused on supporting the needs of our customers and our local farmers with healthy food options, food education, and a place to foster food culture.Sourdough Bread Making ClassOctober 26th6pmThe Heritage Pantry125 W A Street, DixonTicket: $45