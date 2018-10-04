The Heritage Pantry is committed to using the power of communal ideology and old fashioned homesteading skills to bring locally farmed food into one place for consumer ease, friendly gathering and education. We are focused on supporting the needs of our customers and our local farmers with healthy food options, food education, and a place to foster food culture.
More info:
Sourdough Bread Making Class
October 26th
6pm
The Heritage Pantry
125 W A Street, Dixon
Ticket: $45
TheHeritagePantry.com/Classes