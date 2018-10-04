West Sacramento Mayoral Candidates Face Off in Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- The West Sacramento mayoral race is heating up as the candidates, including incumbent Mayor Christopher Calbadon, faced off in a candidate forum Thursday night in West Sacramento.

Candidates Joe DeAnda and Esther Moskalets are running against Cabaldon, who has held office since 1998.

"You hear peace, love and yoga, but you never hear peace love and politics," said yoga instructor Sabrina DeMayo Lockhart.

Lockhart spends her days doing yoga in West Sacramento, where she has lived for the past 15 years.

"There’s no doubt that West Sacramento has grown and there are a lot of things that have put us on the map," she said.

She was one of more than 50,000 people living in the city and focused on City Hall as the race for mayor was already in full swing.

"There needs to be a healthy exchange of ideas," Lockhart said.

As the candidates for mayor hit the stage, one idea that sparked interest had to do with a proposed takeover by the city of the districts' flood protection agency. It's what Mayor Calbadon says was a suggestion from an independent county agency.

"The most important is building the $1.1 billion set of improvements that are necessary for us to meet the standards of Hurricane Katrina," Calbadon said.

Reclamation Districts 900 and 537 issued a statement Thursday saying, "the districts strongly object to the city controlling levee operations and maintenance."

"I think it should be separate. I think it is great that it has been separate," Moskalets said. "And that's why our levees are so great because of that."

"I think it makes a lot of sense for the reclamation districts to try to fight that takeover," DeAnda said.

While Calbadon says he wants to serve at least another two years, some on Thursday said they're ready for a change.

The general election for mayor and city council will be held next month.