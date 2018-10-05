Former Stockton Mayor Accused of Signing Traffic Ticket as Donald Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is facing a misdemeanor charge after investigators say he ran a red light and signed the ticket as Donald Trump.

The ticket was issued to the Silva on July 22 for failing to stop at a red light and having expired registration.

Silva's attorney says even though the former mayor signed someone else's name, it still shows his correct address and driver's license.

The new misdemeanor charge comes after the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office filed eight new charges against him for things like grand theft by embezzlement of $19,000 dollars from a charitable fund, more than $5,000 from a city discretionary fund and misappropriation of Stockton dollars.