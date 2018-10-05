Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, October 5

FOX40 and the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California have teamed up to grow giant pumpkins.

Troops 4067 and 445 came to the FOX40 Studio in May to plant five pumpkins with the help of pumpkin expert Tim Pinkney.

As of the end of September, one of the pumpkins grew to 240 pounds — our goal was to get it to 200 pounds.

This morning on FOX40, Tim and the Girl Scouts will be in the FOX40 garden to cut the vines of our biggest pumpkin and with the help of Metro Fire Recruit Academy, the pumpkin will be moved to the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off.

We will be streaming the pumpkin’s move on our Facebook page.