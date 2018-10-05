Battling cancer can rob you of your complexion and your hair and survivors who want to feel their best can sometimes face real challenges. Simone is in the studio with Jennifer Jones of Blades and Brushes Studio to offer some ideas for survivors.
Makeup Help for Cancer Survivors
