Kathryn Holt from the Placer County Suicide Prevention Walk along with 4-year Army veteran and suicide survivor Paul Emch are in the studio to discuss the upcoming Suicide Prevention Walk and how it will benefit the community.

Placer County Out Of The Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk

Saturday, October 6 at Railhead Park in Auburn.

Check in is at 9 a.m.

The walk starts at 10 a.m.

Free entry for participants and supporters

If you or a loved one are dealing with depression and need help, there is always someone to talk to. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24 hours each day. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone any day of the week.