Police: Man Thought to Be On Drugs Steals Girlfriend’s Car, Leads Officers on Chase

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville arrested a man early Friday for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car and leading officers on a chase.

Police say the woman reported her car stolen by her boyfriend and that he might be on drugs.

Surveillance video posted by Roseville Police shows the car turning through an intersection with the driver hanging out of the window. Two police cars are following him.

Police say 32-year-old Jacob Oliphant was arrested and booked into jail for DUI, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and violating his parole.