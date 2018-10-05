Sacramento International Airport Expected to Temporarily Eliminate 1,500 Economy Parking Spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Passengers at Sacramento International Airport are preparing for a busy holiday travel weekend as upcoming construction at the airport is expected to eliminate 1500 parking spaces.

Staff at the airport say the paving project is expected to start in two weeks.

Frequent flyers like Han Soy rely on airport parking when traveling.

“Normally we park right there,” said Soy, referring to the parking that is soon-to-be under construction. “The holidays and all that, you’re already having problems, people already complaining about finding a spot.”

But now - he may have to plan ahead as a three-month construction project is set to eliminate 1500 economy lot parking spaces.

Samantha Mott - a spokeswoman for the airport - says they’re starting to pave portions of the economy lot that may become muddy or flooded during winter months. But says there are other options for drivers.

“When the economy lot fills and closes, daily lot fills and closes, and garage fills and closes, we will open the overflow lot,” said Mott.

If parking in the economy lot, which is $10 a day, fills up, drivers can expect to pay more to park in other lots.

“There are a lot of people that come for business and will have to leave their cars so that’ll be tricky,” said frequent flyer Elaine Ernst-Stall.

Shuttle buses will also run on 15-20-minute intervals during construction.

“We are working out a few kinks, but buses have been running regular intervals,” Mott said. “Arrive early and make sure you’re watching for signs.”

While staff here say travelers should start preparing, frequent flyers are hoping this construction project doesn’t cause drastic delays for holiday travelers.

“As long as they do a good job announcing so people can make other plans,” Ernst-Stall said.

If you are planning a trip, you're encouraged to arrive at least two hours earlier.

Airport official say that the construction project is set to wrap up in mid- December.